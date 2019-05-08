|
Olive Mildred Stacey, age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday April 28 th , 2019 at Tru Care Hospice Center at Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, Colorado. Olive was born May 6, 1924 in Castlewellan, County Down, Northern Ireland. Olive spent the first half of her life living in Northern Ireland before immigrating to the United States in 1977 at age 52. While in Northern Ireland Olive worked as a Chemist Clerk in her youth, then as a wholesale pharmacist representative, she also worked for the British Army during her adult years. After her husband passed, Olive immigrated to Boulder, Colorado to be close to her sister Ella. Olive worked at Boulder Community Hospital for the Environmental Services Department from when she first arrived in the United States until she retired at age 76. Olive loved life! She loved going out to eat, going on walks with her dog(s), traveling, and socializing with family and friends. Her apartment at Canyon Pointe was a revolving door of visitors. Olive's bubbly personality, wonderful laugh and infectious smile will be missed by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents Jane Elizabeth and Richard Bell, her husband James Stacey, her sister Sarah Ellen Van Leuven and her sister's husband Kermit Van Leuven. She is survived by her nephew Eric Van Leuven and her niece Janette (Brandon) Ebneter in the United States and her nephew Victor Stacey in Ireland. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday May 11 th ,2019 at 2pm at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, CO. Memorial gifts may be given in her honor through a donation to The Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Boulder CO.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 8, 2019