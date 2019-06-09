|
Boulder lost a great friend on April 18th, 2019 when Pamela Ann Kuwahara passed away after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 59. Born August 21st, 1959 to parents Paul Kuwahara and Bette Yoshikawa Kuwahara, Pam grew up in her birth-city of Tucson, AZ. She graduated Rincon High School (Tucson); years later, she relocated to Colorado, initially to Aurora. On July 25th, 1983, Pam gave birth to Paul Gillette Phelps, and she and her son settled in beautiful Boulder in 1996. Pam earned her B.S. in Business from the University of Colorado (Boulder) and worked for Boulder County Land Use where she made many dear friends. She loved being outdoors, especially to enjoy the incredible hiking options available in our area. Pam's love for nature extended far beyond the Front Range, however, as she possessed a passion for the ocean. Her travels often focused on scuba diving, a pleasure she pursued in the waters off Maui and the Big Island. On dry land, though, Pam loved dogs and remained devoted to the cause of rescuing. Her final furry friend was a golden retriever named Zoey. One of Pam's colleagues wrote, "In fitting memory, and to make you smile, you can go find a puppy (any age, any size) and give it a good scratch behind the ears. It will calm you and shine a light on Pam's spirit." Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Bette Kuwahara, as well as her brother, Bruce Kuwahara. She is survived by her sister, Janice Cummings (Bill) of Marana, AZ, her brother, Ken Kuwahara (Joane) of Goodyear, AZ, and her son, Paul Phelps of Denver, CO. The family will hold a celebration of Pam's life on Saturday, June 22, 10:00AM at Walden Ponds (Boulder, CO...off the west side of 75th Street, between Valmont and Jay). Please come share loving memories, wear purple for pancreatic awareness and try to carpool, as parking is quite limited. Also, PurpleStride Colorado: The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer takes place on Sunday, June 23rd, 8:00AM at Washington Park (Mississippi Avenue & Franklin Street, Denver). Registration is available at support.pancan.org. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us) or Rocky Mountain Lab Rescue (rockymtnlabrescue.com). To send an online message to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com. Pam's family thanks you for your kind thoughts.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 9, 2019