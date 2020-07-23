Pasquale (Pat) Octavious Pistilli of Superior, died at home Wednesday, July 15 th shortly after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by the love of his family. Before he took his last breath, just as he (no doubt) greeted his dearly departed wife, Marie, he blessed us with one more mischievous and satisfied smile, as if to acknowledge his legend would live on. For a complete obituary, including information about services, please visit darrellhowemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TRU Hospice of Boulder County.

