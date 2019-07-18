|
Patricia Ann Gasser was born to Dr. John Jacob Gasser and Irene Lillian Gunderson, in Loveland, Colorado, on April 25, 1930. Shortly after graduating from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Pat married Robert Law, a fellow CU graduate. Pat and Bob had four children, and built a business together. They divorced in 1982. Giving back to CU, Pat enjoyed her time working at the CU Alumni Center, first as a volunteer, and later in donor outreach. An awesome mother to her four kids, Pat helped them navigate the challenges of growing up with strength and love. Later, she enjoyed taking her grandchildren with her on her travel adventures. Pat loved travel and new places, good wine, and anything made with butter. She was an accomplished water color painter; and an avid reader, participating in book clubs most of her life. A dangerous Mah-jongg player, the only thing that she enjoyed more was hiking in the mountains. She was one of the classiest people around, both in how she treated people and how she dressed. Pat remained strong and independent to the last. After a short illness, Pat died on July 3, 2019. Unable to have the Viking burial of her ancestors, or even to be buried in her beloved Saab, she was cremated, and her ashes will be scattered in the mountains she loved. She is survived by her children, Carrie Law, Amy Law-Ziegler (Douglas Ziegler), Elizabeth Law-Evans (John Evans), Randall Law (Mary Law) and grandchildren Erin Ritter, Athena Hubbard, Alaine Ziegler, Alex Evans, Jessica Taylor, Duncan Ziegler, and Lillian Evans. Charitable donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to either the Birds of Prey Foundation (https://www.birds-of-prey.org/donate) or Mental Health Partners (https://www.mhp colorado.org/donate/). A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at 10am on Friday, August 23rd, at Flatirons Community Church (355 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette). All are invited and welcome. If you would like to eat a light lunch with us after the Celebration, please RSVP to Liz ([email protected] or 303-460-1295). At 1:30 all are welcome to drive with us to the foothills where (weather permitting) we will scatter Pat's ashes.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 18, 2019