On February 15, 2019 the passing to the Lord took place. Patricia Evelyn (Knudson) Hadley was born on September 11, 1930 to Clarence B. Knudson and Edith C. Knudson in Wilkensburg, PA. Her parents originally came from North Dakota. Her father was an electrical engineer who worked for Westinghouse. After a year, the family moved to Chicopee Falls, MA, where her father transferred to the Westinghouse, Springfield operation. Later the family moved to Bladensburg, Maryland. Patricia sang as a soloist and choir member of the Congregational Church of Washington D.C. She was known for her beautiful soprano singing voice and cut an album at the age of 10. Throughout her life she provided great joy with her beautiful voice. She attended the University of Maryland. The family ultimately moved to Los Angeles, California and Patricia sang with the Roger Wagner Chorale and was a member of the choir at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles for 42 years. Patricia met Charles A. Hadley in 1956 at a young adult group at the same church at a Valentine's Day dance and ultimately were married there as well on May 11, 1957. The couple have been married for more than 61 years at the time of her passing. They have two children and Patricia devoted herself to raising her children while also participating in several philanthropic organizations including Ticktockers and an organization that sponsored opera singers. When her daughters were teenagers she went to work as an office manager for the family aerospace transformer company, the Robert M. Hadley Company, Inc until 1992. Upon retiring, Patricia and Charles moved to Louisville, Colorado and eventually to Frasier Meadows Retirement Community in Boulder, Colorado. Upon moving to Louisville, Patricia acquired a wide circle of friends and enjoyed regular participation with friends playing Mah Jongg and Bridge. She and Charles loved to travel around the world during their retirement and they also enjoyed theater and the Colorado Symphony and the Vail Bravo series. Patricia very much loved her daughters and grandchildren and all of their activities. Patricia is survived by her husband, Charles A. Hadley after 61 years of marriage, two daughters, Elizabeth H. Kantor, of Carmel Valley, California and Carol Hadley Fricks, of Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands; and two grandchildren from each daughter: Adam H. Kantor, Joshua A. Kantor, Ryan R. Murphy and Kaitlyn L. Murphy.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 17, 2019