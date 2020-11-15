Pat was born in Hankow, China when her father was working there with a company that was helping to establish airmail service. She returned to Elkton, MD as an infant, attended grade school in Elkton and Chesapeake City and graduated from Elkton HS in 1947. She attended Lasell Univ. in Newton, Mass and then Goldey-Beacom Business School in Wilmington, DE, after which she worked at Perry Point VA hospital. In lieu of further education, she took an around the world cruise (the ship was the President Polk) where she met her future husband, Al Garthwaite. He was a Midshipman with the US Merchant Marine Academy and was on his year at sea. They married in 1953 and lived in Poughkeepsie, NY, relocating to Boulder, CO and living there for more than 60 years. She was a mother of 3 children, (Eileen Langsfeld, Christine Thompson, Peter Garthwaite), had 9 grandchildren (Jennifer, Cosmo, and Quinn), (Samantha and Kelsey) and (Kayla, Kain, Colman, and Kiki) and 3 great-grandchildren (Lola, Bowie, and Emmie). She had many varied interests in her life: birding and banding, being a girl scout leader, writing (prose and poetry), learning Morse code and obtaining a ham radio operator's license, learning to ride a motorcycle and getting her license, becoming a master gardener, creating many stained glass pieces and teaching others and flea market booth. Pat loved camping and 4-wheeling many Colorado mountain passes with family and pets. She had a long term illness and was home in care of family and a wonderful Boulder Hospice group known as Trail Winds. Their visitors became good friends and helped for more than two years. Pat wished no services but her hospice chaplain performed a bedside mini service with family before she passed away. Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home in Longmont and R.T. Foard Funeral Home in Chesapeake City, MD assisted in returning her to her beloved home of her youth and she is interred at Bethel Cemetery in Chesapeake City. Al says he was fortunate to have borrowed her for 67 years of marriage. Pat left this message to be on her headstone: "She loved the eastern woodlands and rivers, the smell of rich earth, the songs of birds, the call of the wild goose and the running tides."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store