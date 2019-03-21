|
Patricia (Pat) was loving, kind and generous - a beautiful person inside and out. She passed away in Louisville at the age of 90. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She will be in our most cherished memories and always in our hearts. Pat was born to Lucile and Herbert Brezina and was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. There she met the love of her life, Eugene Kohler, and they were married in 1947. Gene joined the Air Force and they moved frequently while raising their family before settling in Denver in 1965. She and Gene enjoyed traveling, summers at their cabin in Estes Park, and spending time with family. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before Gene passed in January, 2013. Pat was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren. She was a gentle and compassionate person who was fond of animals, enjoyed playing games on her iPad, and loved to laugh. She had an open heart and open mind - she saw the best in everyone. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Flatirons Health and Rehab for their loving care for Pat during the last seven months. Pat is survived by her son, Mark Kohler of Denver, her daughter, Vicki (John) Greff of Louisville, and her granddaughters, Kali and Teylor. A private service was held at St. Augustana Chapel in Denver on February 25.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 21, 2019