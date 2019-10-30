Home

Patricia Long Johnson


1926 - 2019
Patricia Long Johnson, Boulder, Colorado died October 18, 2019. She was 93. The daughter of Ernst Kendall Long and Louise Elston Long, she was born July 26, 1926 in Hughesville, Maryland. She married William R. Johnson on April 3, 1965 in Mexico City, Mexico. A 1948 graduate of Oberlin College, she worked for the Educational Testing Service in Princeton, New Jersey and then for the Central Intelligence Agency, serving in Washington DC; Vienna, Austria; Mexico; and Saigon, Vietnam. Pat and Bill retired in 1976 and moved to Boulder in 1977. There Pat was active in the League of Women Voters and with the Colorado Music Festival. Survivors include her niece, Susan Long of Claremont, New Hampshire, nephew Jeffrey Long of Southport, Maine, and stepchildren Clark Johnson of Boulder, Colorado, Wolf Johnson of Seattle Washington, and Beatrice Johnson Woodruff of St. Charles, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2005. A memorial service will be announced later.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 30, 2019
