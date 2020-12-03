Patricia Louise Paetow, of Boulder, CO; passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020; age 72; loving mother to Carlin Feinblum. Pat was born, December 3, 1947, in Clinton, IA but, grew up in Boulder, graduating from Boulder High in 1966; following HS she became a RN, graduating from Metropolitan State College of Denver. After years of nursing, she moved to Sarasota, FL where she owned a flower shop, until she decided to adopt Carlin. After her mother, Betty passed in 2002, she took to traveling in a 30' RV for 7 years; seeing all the national parks and states she had longed to see; she ended up in Willis, TX, working in home health nursing, until 2018 when she decided to finally retire. Pat will be remembered as a compassionate nurse, loyal friend, and proud mother.

