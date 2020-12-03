1/1
Patricia Louise Paetow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise Paetow, of Boulder, CO; passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020; age 72; loving mother to Carlin Feinblum. Pat was born, December 3, 1947, in Clinton, IA but, grew up in Boulder, graduating from Boulder High in 1966; following HS she became a RN, graduating from Metropolitan State College of Denver. After years of nursing, she moved to Sarasota, FL where she owned a flower shop, until she decided to adopt Carlin. After her mother, Betty passed in 2002, she took to traveling in a 30' RV for 7 years; seeing all the national parks and states she had longed to see; she ended up in Willis, TX, working in home health nursing, until 2018 when she decided to finally retire. Pat will be remembered as a compassionate nurse, loyal friend, and proud mother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved