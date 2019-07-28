|
Beloved family matriarch, Patricia "Pat" Ann (Ward) Lucas passed away at The Denver Hospice on May 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado surrounded by family. She was 89 years old. She was born on September 29, 1929 to Thomas and Margaret Ward in Norton, Kansas. Pat graduated from Norton Community High School in 1947 and continued her education at Wichita University and St. Theresa College in Kansas City. Pat fell in love with Donald "Don" Lucas, a WWII Navy radioman whom she married in Honolulu, HI in 1951. They lived in Hawaii, California, and Arizona before calling Boulder, Colorado home. Four children were welcomed into their family - Becky Cabral, Don Lucas Jr., Barbara Pinson and Dan Lucas. Don worked as a physicist and senior scientist at NIST, before starting Lucas Consulting. Pat owned her own business - Trunkline Antiques in Louisville, Colorado - and also did estate sales with two dear friends calling themselves "Motherlode." A master bridge player, Pat rarely missed a Monday game, although never admitting to not playing well. She had a competitive spirit, strove for greatness in all she did, was fiercely independent, loyal, strong-willed, cheeky, and intelligent. She had a special ability to forgive, love unconditionally, and always reached out to help strangers. She would get up at 5 a.m. to drive migrant workers to the fields, take her children to visit Boulder Manor residents, take donuts and coffee to construction workers or invite those appearing alone to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Pat found joy in the relationships she shared with loved ones, traveling, a hot cup of Folgers coffee, tending to her garden, playing cards and working intricate puzzles. A life-long learner, avid reader and history connoisseur, she was also a sports fan who appreciated a good college or professional game. Pat most enjoyed watching her grandchildren compete. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and others, in ways both big and small. Always looking for ways to be useful, she was extremely generous with her time, talents, and resources. Pat will always be remembered for her loving spirit, generous heart, ability to keep it real and the sweet tooth she passed down to generations. This beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is survived by her 100-year-old sister, Beth Gebhart of Escondido, CA. along with son Donald Lucas, Jr. (Jenny) of Denver; two daughters, Barbara Pinson (Scott) of Portland, OR, and Becky Cabral (Brian) of Boulder. She is survived by ten grandchildren - Jessica Jackson (Rod), Chloe Zagar (Ryan), Sophie Joseph (Colton), Kelsey Pinson, Connor Pinson, Hunter Pinson, Kellan Pinson, Kyle Cabral (Heather Fernandez), Maile Cabral (Joe Corsell), Mele Fields (Michael), and six great-grandchildren - Ivy Jackson, Camden Jackson, Atlas Joseph, Malakai Fields, Jericho Fields, and Meilani Fields. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Don of 45 years in 1997, her son, Daniel Lucas in 2017 and eight siblings, Maurice, Beth, Robert, Jack, Dorothy, Bernard, Nadyne, and Joan. Following the private August 9, 2019, family burial at Ft. Logan Cemetery, a celebration of life Open House is planned from 1:15-3:15pm at The Boulder Cork, 3295 30th St, Boulder. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to The Denver Hospice at 501 S. Cherry Street, Suite 700 Denver, Colorado or thedenverhospice.org/donation as well as the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes at 1775 Aurora Court, Aurora, Colorado 80045 or barbaradaviscenter.org. Her family especially thanks her caregivers at Denver Hospice and Heather Fernandez, for their loving care of them all until the very end.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 28, 2019