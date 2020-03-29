|
On March 26, Patricia Magette passed away after a battle with cancer. Pat was born in St. Louis, MO to John and Ginia Hull. She married Ed Magette in Chattanooga, TN in 1960; shortly afterward they moved to Boulder, where they raised their family. Pat worked at the University of Colorado from 1973 until retiring in 1996. She received the Robert L. Stearns Award in 1992 for her extraordinary service to the University, and received the "Spunky Woman" Award in 2005 to honor her contributions to the Boulder community. In 1996, Pat joined the Board of Trustees of the Colorado Music Festival, serving as its president from 2000-2004. Pat was active in politics, volunteering for many statewide campaigns. She was an accomplished knitter, and had a fondness for travel and the perfect margarita. She loved dogs, especially her beloved Basset Hound Clementine. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ed. She is survived by her son Bill, daughter Laura Sanford, sister Rose Tomlinson, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her dog Annabelle. Pat's family will be forever grateful to Jane Allen for her support and friendship, especially during Pat's final years. Pat leaves behind many special friends, whom she considered to be family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boulder Humane Society, the Colorado Music Festival, or TRU Hospice Care.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 29, 2020