Patricia Forman Meneley passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Her sense of humor and grace was present to the end. Patty was born in Arlington, TX, the fifth and youngest daughter. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1978 and Texas Tech University in 1982. In 1989, she and her husband, Doug, moved to Boulder, CO, where they raised their family. Patty was a long time partner in Colorado Financial Management. She was dedicated to Ghost Ranch and served on their Board of Directors. During her tenure, she was instrumental in the development of Ghost Ranch the bluegrass camp, now celebrating its 10th anniversary. In Boulder she served on the Boards for multiple non-profits, including Impact on Education and the Boulder Valley Women's Health Center. Patty was passionate about her family, business, and philanthropy. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Patty loved all things music and found a strong connection within the bluegrass community. She had a beautiful singing voice, enjoyed playing the banjo and ukulele, and supporting local artists and live music. Patty was a consummate entertainer who created a welcoming home and always had an open spot at the dinner table. While music was at the forefront, she always made room to support the local art scene. She frequented Boulder's Open Studios and had a special place in her heart for avant-garde pieces. When she was not at home going to shows and hosting, she enjoyed traveling and road tripping with friends and family. One of the most memorable vacations was in 2015 when the family explored Tuscany. While she always loved reading, her favorite place to read was a quiet cabin in the mountains with her beloved dog, Luna, close by. She is survived by Doug, her loving husband of 36 years; her children Taylor, Wade, and Ali; and her four sisters, Kitty, Judy (Bill), Merry and Jane; as well has many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the non-profit, Impact on Education. There a celebration of life is being planned for this Spring this spring.
Published in The Daily Camera from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019