Patricia L. Roecker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away surrounded by family on March 1, 2019. Patricia, always known as Patty, was born on March 18, 1926 to Ralph and Erleane (Miller) Patton in Warsaw, IN. The family moved to Chicago and then to Park Ridge, IL where Patty graduated from high school. Patty contributed to the war effort as a drill press operator in a defense plant and attended Whitworth College in Mississippi and the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. On September 27, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Fred W. Roecker. Patty enjoyed being a mother and homemaker as the family moved from Chicago to Olney, IL, Billings, MT, Denver, CO and in 1962, to Boulder. She was creative, loved life, lived with an open mind and heart, and made and kept friends easily. She participated in many school, sports, art and church activities as she raised her family. Patty also enjoyed adventure and felt blessed to be able to hike the mountains, ski the slopes, canoe and travel with Fred to many places around the world. She loved teaching and mentoring during her 14 years as a teacher's aide with the Boulder Valley School District. She served her church on Session and by teaching English as a second language with Doorways and mentoring for Kids Hope. Patty was an accomplished artist, participating in art groups and making and sending hand painted cards to friends and relatives. Patty also volunteered for over 20 years at EFAA. Patty loved the Lord and her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 2015. She is survived by children, Margaret Basnett (Kenn) of Broomfield, David Roecker (Lori Obernauer) of Denver, Ann Roecker-Cranston (Tim) of Denver, James Roecker (Beverly) of Bellevue, WA, and Sarah Corliss (David) of Castle Rock, CO; ten grandchildren; Kristen (Shannon Oakman), Braden (Karen), Samuel, Jace, Eva, Emily, Katherine, Laura, John and Alana (John Katt), and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1820 15th Street, Boulder, CO, with a reception following the service at the church. Memorial contributions: First Presbyterian Church, Boulder, CO 80302.
Published in The Daily Camera from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019