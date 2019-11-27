|
With song and love, Pat's family said goodbye as she set out on her next Big Adventure. Pat always aimed high. She was fierce, silly, energetic, fun, and unstoppable. A life that touched so many, blessed at birth, will be greatly mourned. She trained and competed for decades with Boulder Masters swimmers, and with dear husband Ted scaled 20 of Colorado's highest peaks. Pat worked with and inspired rehabilitation patients at Boulder's Memorial Hospital therapy pool. Pat earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from CU Boulder. She loved dancing and music, notably jazz of every color. She was preceded in death by Theodore and Terry Speiser, and is survived by daughters Tertia, Kelly, and Tanya, and their families.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 27, 2019