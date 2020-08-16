Patricia "Patty" Sue Sterling passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on August 1st in Boulder, Colorado at the age of 84. A source of laughter and love to all who came into her life, Patty loved to read, loved traveling to see her children & grandchildren and loved cheering for her beloved Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies teams. (She wore her "lucky lipstick" every day the Rockies were in the World Series.) She was a lifelong political aficionado who reveled in the humorous side of the human condition. Once asked about her membership in the Boulder County Republican Woman's Group, Patty said "We can hold our meetings in a phone booth!" Like her favorite musical acts, The Beach Boys and John Denver, Patty would always brighten up the room, eager to make new friends and keep on what everybody was doing. Patty loved her job at Ball Aerospace in Broomfield where she clocked in proudly for 25 years before retiring in 2001. She was born Patricia Sue Langston on July 12, 1936 in Paducah, Kentucky to Robert Langston and Frances Langston (nee Glenn .) When Frances re-married, the family moved to Southern California's San Fernando Valley -- home of hot rods, "American Graffiti" cruising, poodle skirts and hamburger joints. She graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1954 with fellow alumnus Don Drysdale (Hall of Fame baseball pitcher) and actor Robert Redford. Patty married her high school sweetheart Thomas E. Anderson, Jr. and welcomed son Thomas S. Anderson in 1961. Patty re-married in 1967 to James D. Sterling, moving to Boulder, Colorado so he could finish his degree at the University of Colorado. There, they had son James D. Sterling, Jr. in 1969 and after a quick detour to San Jose, California the family re-located back to Boulder for good, welcoming daughter Courtney in 1973. Patty and James saw the children through elementary, Southern Hills Junior High and finally as proud graduates of FairviewHigh School. Determined her children each had a university degree, Patty scrimped and saved for tuition, even selling her prized shares of Ball stock during lean times. Her children remember her as a kind and patient mother who encouraged them to help others see life's humor and to pursue their goals passionately. Sheis survived by her husband James, Sr. of Boulder, her brother Stephen of Arcata, California and her children: Thomas S. Anderson of Newport Beach, California, James Sterling, Jr of Studio City, California and Courtney Brown of Round Hill, Virginia. Known also as "Nana," Patty was a wonderful caring grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Paige Katherine, Molly Mayfield, Laird Andrew, Madison Patricia, Pierce James, Audrey Scott, James III and Lydia Jane. Patty was a dedicated member of the UnitedMethodistChurch and made sure her family was alongside her for Sunday services (by hook or by crook.)

