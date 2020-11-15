Paul Clarke Arnold born 11/12/35 passed away peacefully in his daughter's home surrounded by family and with a cat on his lap and dog at his feet on 9/9/20. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Barbara McGrath-Arnold, his daughter Diana Ohlson, son-in-law Eric Ohlson, Step children Jennifer Worek, Dan McGrath (wife Irina), and Jeff McGrath. Grandchildren Haley and Connor Ohlson, step-grandchildren Mike and Sean Worek, Kayla McGrath. Born in Greencastle, Indiana, Paul drove into Boulder in his new 1957 sky blue Chevy and has been a fixture throughout the city ever since. Paul will be remembered for his wild white hair, mutton chops and his ever present bow-tie (he had hundreds upon his death). As a Fellow of the American Vacuum Society he never missed an opportunity to flash his "Change is Bad" slogan from the inside pocket of his corduroy jacket. Paul was world renown in his industry for inventing the gold standard vacuum gauge. As a physicist Paul focused upon his work but not organization and it was thought that his belief was "organized people were just too lazy to look for things." Known for running the Boulder Bolder every year since 1982, he was an inspiration for all and you could often hear participants and spectators alike cheer his name as he ran the 10 kilometers into Folsom Stadium. Paul was an ever-present fixture in Boy Scouts Troop 77, serving as Scout Master and Scout Master Emeritus for over 40 years, guiding hundreds of young men to receiving their Eagle Scout during that time. Due to COVID a celebration of life will be postponed until Memorial Day weekend. Please see Crist Mortuary website for updates.

