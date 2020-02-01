|
|
GEISSLER, Paul H, 77, of Lafayette, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on January 22, 2020. Paul was born in 1942 in Connecticut, the only child of Carl and Elizabeth Geissler. He was a retired PhD statistician with the U.S. Geological Survey, where he was instrumental in advancing statistical techniques of estimating avian population trends. During his work there, he also worked with biologists in the National Park Service. In retirement, Paul became an active member of the Boulder County Democrats, where he fought against voter suppression and supported IT projects. Additionally, he loved to be out in nature and often hiked the foothills. Paul married Jill in 1969 and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage this past summer with family and friends. They both were avid travelers, from sailing down the Rhine and traversing the Outback of Australia, to climbing the steppes of Mongolia and roaming the Serengeti Plains. Paul is survived by his wife, his daughter, Lucy Geissler Repaci, her husband, Jon, and his two grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. The Geissler family requests that donations be made to the Nature Conservatory, a charity dear to Paul.
Published in The Daily Camera from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020