Paul Frederick Scheele, 91, of Boulder, CO passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born March 27, 1929 in Denver, CO. to Alvin and Emma (Jagels) Scheele. He grew up in Denver and graduated from Denver North High School. After graduating he joined the Navy in 1946. He then attended the Engineering School at the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1952. Paul married Ellen Glee Litherland on September 3, 1950 at Central Presbyterian Church in Denver, CO. His first job after graduating from CU was with Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM. In 1960 he began working as Chief Engineer for Ball Brothers Research Corporation in Boulder, CO. After 30 years of working for Ball Brothers he retired in 1989 as Vice President of Administrative & Technical Services. He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in Boulder and served in various capacities. Over the years some of the civic activities he was involved in included Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement and various youth sports. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, trap shooting, skiing and golfing. His hobbies included gardening, leatherworking and woodworking. In retirement he became very interested in genealogy research which took him on travels to numerous countries. Paul is survived by his children; Shireen Ranschau, Sioux Falls, SD; Pete (Glenda) Scheele, Bailey, CO; Debbie (Duane) Duggan, Boulder, CO.; daughter-in-law, Sandy Scheele Lubarski, Minnetonka, MN; son-in-law, Christopher Bateman, Elbert, CO; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 3 brothers, his wife Ellen, son David Scheele and daughter Sandra Bateman. There will be a private family burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, Boulder, CO or to a charity of your choice. Please visit the online guestbook at www.crownhillfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 10, 2020.