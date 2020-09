Or Copy this URL to Share

A greatly beloved soul has left his beautiful body for the next adventure. A friend to both humans and animals, a talented pool player with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face, a loving husband and godfather, he will be greatly missed by all. To honor Paul, you may donate to the Humane Society or email his widow, Sharon Posa: sharoon co@yahoo.com

