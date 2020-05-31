Paul Witkovich
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Paul A. Witkovich, age 60, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 while in the hospital. Paul is survived and will be missed every day by his mother Johanna, father Ralph, sister Janet, his nieces, loving aunt and uncles, cousins and many great friends. Those who knew Paul, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1971 and later settled in Boulder, Colorado where he started his construction company. Paul had a love for the arts including architecture, painting and music. Paul started a band called Bent Nails in Boulder and toured within the United States and Europe as the drum technician for Little Feat. He also loved the great outdoors from fly fishing to hiking, biking and just enjoying the beauty of nature. We love and will miss you greatly Paul Andrew (PW)! Family and close friends will gather in remembrance when conditions permit.

Published in The Daily Camera on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
It is hard to imagine even now that Paul is gone. Always with a great joke and a smile. Great knowledge of many things, especially music. Always willing to help in any way. Paul did a lot of work on my houses through the years so his memory lives on here. I will think of you every time I sit in my screen room you helped build for me here. Miss you buddy!
barry schwartz
Friend
May 30, 2020
I met Paul through the NOAA group who played softball with him. He was always smiling. Also partied with him a number of times. Im so sorry hes gone. Please accept my condolences.
Joanne Wade
Friend
May 30, 2020
Paul, its Saturday morning which meant we should be golfing together today. I miss that. I will miss a lot of things about you. Mainly though it is the laughs we had. You were so easy to get laughing. Then your laugh made everyone laugh. Until we tee it up again. Love you Paul.
Chris Kuech
Friend
May 29, 2020
Paul taught me a lot. How to fix and build. He introduced me to many great people who are amazing whether they were plumbers, electricians, amp builders, sound guys, billionaires. His friends, music taste, and story all shared this web of variety and spice of life. He was a man's man and I did my best to try to emulate that. Be it working hard, doing the right thing, or just being positive. I was his little helper buddy, can't tell you how much I'm gonna miss building and seeing projects grow with you. Love you Paul
Eric Cox
Student
May 29, 2020
I knew Paul for 35+ years. He was the first person to learn that I was pregnant with my daughter and he shared in our joy. I will miss his Barney Rubble laugh and his friendship. Good bye dear friend
Jen Boschert
Friend
May 29, 2020
A friend; a jovial soul, a fun fishing companion, a talented drummer. He will be missed by many.
Dennis Rodgers
Friend
May 29, 2020
I will miss his jokes and laugh, always had time to talk,loved music, good drummer, one of my old Boulder friends, lived some good years here in Colorado, builder Buddy too ,I worked at his Cabin few weeks ago in Riverside,
Gary Garzone
Friend
