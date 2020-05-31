With deepest sorrow, we announce that Paul A. Witkovich, age 60, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 while in the hospital. Paul is survived and will be missed every day by his mother Johanna, father Ralph, sister Janet, his nieces, loving aunt and uncles, cousins and many great friends. Those who knew Paul, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1971 and later settled in Boulder, Colorado where he started his construction company. Paul had a love for the arts including architecture, painting and music. Paul started a band called Bent Nails in Boulder and toured within the United States and Europe as the drum technician for Little Feat. He also loved the great outdoors from fly fishing to hiking, biking and just enjoying the beauty of nature. We love and will miss you greatly Paul Andrew (PW)! Family and close friends will gather in remembrance when conditions permit.

