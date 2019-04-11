|
Pauline "Pauli" (Effenberger) Chapman, age 54, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, CO. Born in Littleton, CO on September 5, 1964 to Karmen (Jarvela) Effenberger and Lewis Effenberger, Pauli graduated from Boulder High in 1983 and spent two years studying Mesoamerican art history at Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO. Pauli married Scott Chapman on September 4, 1994 in Breckenridge, CO, and they renewed their vows in 2004 with a Western-themed celebration at Betasso Preserve in Boulder. In 2018 they celebrated 25 years of marriage. They lost their son, Avery Chapman, shortly after birth on November 5, 1995. Pauli lived her life with optimism and tenacity. Although she faced challenges from an adult form of muscular dystrophy, she focused on the things she was able to do and not her changes in ability. She was a passionate sports fan and enjoyed attending Broncos, Rockies, and Nuggets games. An avid hiker and skier in her youth, she later participated in therapeutic riding and target shooting, and also taught aqua aerobics. Before her death she had made plans to take up adaptive golf. She loved animals, particularly large dogs; most recently dogs Gracie and Truman and cat Alcott were beloved companions. A talented artist, she loved to draw and make ornaments and collages, especially as gifts. Her storytelling technique, often amusingly non-linear, was fondly appreciated by all who knew her. Pauli is survived by her husband Scott, fathers-in-law Mark and Scott Potter, sisters Meg Leighton (George Stingel), Matty Leighton, and Riva (Thompson) Sweetrocket (Rohan Weerasinghe), maternal aunt Karen Springer and family, and devoted friend Rhonda Dinkel. She was predeceased by her son Avery, mother Karmen Effenberger Thompson and father Lew, stepmother Janice Effenberger, stepfather Bari Thompson, paternal uncle James Effenberger, and brother Keith Effenberger. Pauli's friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 at Howe Mortuary, located at 1701 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette, CO. A reception will follow. For those who wish to celebrate Pauli's life by supporting a charitable organization, donations may be made to . Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 11, 2019