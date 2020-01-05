|
|
Peary Leonard Harman, age 81, long-time Boulder resident, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home on December 14 of coronary artery disease. He was the son of Peary Harman, Sr. and Ileta Harman. He is now in Heaven with his parents and sisters, Norma Jean Roberts and Betty Ann Lee, who also predeceased him. A devoted husband, he cherished his family. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Theresa, daughter Denise Fusco, her husband Michael Fusco and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Nick and Leia Brubaker, Chad Fusco, Hunter Fusco, Michael Fusco Jr., and Siena Fusco. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Peary devoted his career to the Daily Camera for over 43 years prior to retiring. In addition to being a PRINTER AND color expert he, was responsible for keeping the printing presses running smoothly. Whenever there was a malfunction, Peary was on call. Many times he was called out in the middle of the night to put his true genius to work making appropriate repairs and getting the presses back running so Daily Camera readers could enjoy the day's paper. He was renowned for his mechanical abilities. It was as if the presses knew if they had a problem, Peary would fix it. Peary was a proud five-year lung cancer survivor and was known for his sense of humor. He loved to recite Irish poetry and prayers at the dinner table. He was a loyal church member at First Presbyterian Church and very involved in their prayer sessions and other church functions. The family wishes to express special thanks to friends, neighbors and family for kindnesses extended to them. A private, family memorial will be held.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 5, 2020