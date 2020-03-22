|
|
Peggie F. Hudiburg of Boulder passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roger. Peggie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was born on Oct. 17, 1938, in Ponca City, OK to John and Lorraine Shiflet. She grew up in Red Rock, OK on a cattle ranch. She loved to tell stories about her Oklahoma roots. She attended OK State Univ. in Stillwater receiving her BS degree there. Peggie taught Home Ec. for Boulder Valley School District for 25 years and loved that she helped students learn lifelong skills and develop a passion for cooking and sewing. Peggie's hospitality made all feel welcome in her home. She loved conversation, preparing food for gatherings, decorating and always strived to make guests feel loved. One friend shared, "Your mother was one of the most gracious and welcoming people I have ever met. It was a pleasure to be in her circle of sunshine." She was always ready with a smile, words of encouragement, and cookies. Peggie was the "president of the fan club" for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a talented artist and craftswoman and shared many of her creations with loved ones. Her creative work and entrepreneurial spirit merged at times to create many successful businesses. A friend said, "Peggie was a shining star. She dressed in style and spent her life beautifying the world." Her home was her masterpiece. She lovingly curated her collections and told stories of how art, pottery, and paintings came to her. Peggie worked for peace and justice and was an active member of Cairn Christian Church in Lafayette where she served in many leadership roles. Peggie will be remembered as a mother, grandmother and friend who was kind, strong, gracious, intelligent, dedicated, fun, and vibrant. Peggie is survived by two children: Debbie Haseman and her husband Charles of Louisville, CO and Doug Hudiburg and his wife Ellen of Superior, CO; one brother: John E Shiflet and his wife Karen of Stillwater, OK; and five grandchildren, Erica, Maggie, Morrie, Kaitlyn, and Devon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:Cairn Christian Church Memorials, 1700 Stonehenge Dr., Lafayette, CO 80026 or to:Honeybee Health Collective https://honeybeehealthcollective.org/
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 22, 2020