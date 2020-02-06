|
|
Peggy Ruth Kirkpatrick, 88, died February 3, 2020 at her home in Boulder, Colorado. Peggy was born July 5, 1931, in rural Guthrie County, Iowa, to Ruth Sharp Hopkins and Lyle Scott Hopkins. She married Elvis Junior "Kirk" Kirkpatrick on July 10, 1950, at Walnut City Christian Church in Walnut City, Iowa. He died May 9, 1982. Peggy grew up in and around small southeast Iowa towns where her father farmed and her mother was a teacher. A graduate of Moravia High School, Peggy received a Bachelor of Science Education at Northeast Missouri State Teachers' College, and earned a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Iowa. She taught for 30 years in the Linn-Mar School District in Marion, Iowa, where she was a first-grade teacher. Peggy held several officer positions with the Linn-Mar Education Association, including that of president. After retirement Peggy moved to Honolulu for 17 years and then, in 2005, to Boulder County, Colorado. She was a longtime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was very involved in Boulder's Golden West Senior Living community's residence government and managed the library there. She loved photographing nature and reading. Passing before her were her husband and three brothers, Lyle LeWane Hopkins, Dale (Helga) Hopkins and William Clare (Judy) Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy's memory to the Golden West Foundation, 1055 Adams Circle, Boulder, CO 80303. Please visit ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 6, 2020