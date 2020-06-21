Pete Spensieri
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete Spensieri, (86), of Lafayette, CO, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was the son of Antonio and Lucia Spensieri. He had been a resident of Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, CO. Peter was born in Gebo, WY. In 1939, the family moved to 304 E. Geneseo St in Lafayette. In 1954, the family moved into their new house at, 306 E Geneseo St. Peter worked as a journeyman carpenter for his career. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He is survived by his brother Ben (Shirley) Spensieri of Greeley, Brother in law Ernie Lombardi of Lafayette, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Daniel and John and sister Rita. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved