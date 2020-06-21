Pete Spensieri, (86), of Lafayette, CO, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was the son of Antonio and Lucia Spensieri. He had been a resident of Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, CO. Peter was born in Gebo, WY. In 1939, the family moved to 304 E. Geneseo St in Lafayette. In 1954, the family moved into their new house at, 306 E Geneseo St. Peter worked as a journeyman carpenter for his career. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He is survived by his brother Ben (Shirley) Spensieri of Greeley, Brother in law Ernie Lombardi of Lafayette, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Daniel and John and sister Rita. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

