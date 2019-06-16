|
Peter G. Klemme, 69 of Boulder, died peacefully at his home on May 30, 2019. He was born to Claude and Loraine (Leppla) Klemme on October 25, 1949 in Boulder, Colorado. As a youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and resided in Lakewood, Colorado and Santa Barbara, California. During his time in California, he enjoyed surfing. He moved back to Boulder in 1973 and has resided there since then. Peter proudly served in the Navy from July 1971 to July 1973 as a controlman on the USS Horne. As an adult, he enjoyed fishing and hiking the Colorado Rockies where he took many beautiful photographs. For a living, he worked in construction, building and remodeling homes. Peter is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Caroline Finneran of Crescent, OR; brother, Phil Klemme of Thornton, CO ; nephew, Brett Finneran and niece, Sally Lindstrom, as well as a host of friends and family who all love and will miss him dearly. A graveside service will be held at Green Mountain Cemetery on June 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. After the service, please join the family for Barbeque at Pete's home at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 16, 2019