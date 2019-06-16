|
Philip Carleton Jones, architect and designer, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. He was 88 years old. Born in Pennsylvania in 1931, Philip loved living in Colorado, which he did for most of his adult life. In 1977, Philip designed and built one of the first passive solar homes in Boulder County, constructed of precast concrete, split fin masonry, and glass. The residence, called Sungate, received Landmark Designation in 1999 by the Boulder County Historic Preservation Board. After high school, Philip studied at the Art Institute of Chicago. A group of his paintings were included in a show at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC in 1951. He received his degree in architecture from the University of Oklahoma in 1955. Philip served in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1955-1957, stationed in Korea. In addition to modern architecture and design, Philip enjoyed reading and writing poetry, the beauty of nature, Japanese gardens, classical music, and contemporary films. Philip is survived by his wife, Mary Crabtree Jones; his son, David Barney Jones; his daughter, Martha Evelyn Peck; son-in-law, Michael J. Peck; and grandson, Christopher W. Peck. A private memorial celebration is planned by the family later this summer.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 16, 2019