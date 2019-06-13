|
Philip E. Cohen, age 90, of Boulder, CO passed away at home in peace on June 6, 2019. Philsey or Big Phil (as he was known to his many family and friends) was born to Sam ("Pop") Cohen and Lena ("Nan") Rosenblatt on January 5, 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts. After earning his diploma at English High School at 1946, Phil joined the Navy and served for 2 years, playing baseball for his country on the USS Saipan in the Caribbean during post-WWII operations. In 1948, Phil enrolled at the University of Colorado on the GI bill expecting Cowboys and Indians. Instead, he found his home and love of his life - Marilyn Chambers, a newly-minted University dance instructor. Philsey was an accomplished baseball player at CU and an avid Boston Red Sox fan. At the behest of former CU baseball coach Frank "Chief" Prentup, Phil would take up his most beloved sport, Handball, playing into his 80's. He thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow players and coffees with the "Old Jocks Club" on Tuesday mornings. Phil had a 30-year tenure as a Social Studies teacher and baseball coach at Boulder and Fairview High Schools, with an interlude as Social Studies Coordinator of Curriculum for the RE2 School District. He was beloved by his many students, fellow teachers and coaches - impacting their lives with his unique instruction style. This sometimes involved some yelling and throwing of erasers. Philco (yet another of his pseudonyms) was an early adopter of teaching history from the perspectives of Native Americans, African Americans, and Asian Americans. Through his work in the classroom and on the baseball diamond, he reached teenagers that some others had given up on. After retiring from public education in the mid-1980s, Phil took on several other "second careers" selling educational materials throughout the West, driving elderly residents, and greeting visitors as unelected Mayor at the Boulder Mall (or "Phil on the hill, what a pill"). Philsey will always be known as a "big" man full of generosity. He would go out of his way to meet new people - caring for each person he met; remembering details of their lives; and sharing stories, jokes, hugs, and songs - often with incorrect lyrics. He believed in the goodness of his family, friends, and life to his last breath. Phil lost his son Brad in 2011 and is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years - Marilyn, his daughter - Lisa, and his son - Bruce. He has left his mark in our personal history books and will be greatly missed by his many fans and family. Phil's family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life on the evening of August 6 th . Please email [email protected] if you are interested in participating. Please visit cristmortuary.com to leave the family a condolence. For those who wish, Phil would appreciate donations to the Bridge House, which provides support to the homeless and those in transition.
Published in The Daily Camera from June 13 to June 16, 2019