On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Phyllis A. Claunch, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of the Hills, Rapid City, South Dakota. She was 78 years of age. Phyllis entered hospice with the assurance a Christian has that she was on her way to see her Lord. Phyllis was born in Kingsville, Texas to Roy and Norma (Smith) Allan, and moved as a young child with her parents to Kerrville, Texas. She grew up there, and graduated with her beloved Class of 1959 from Tivy High School. She earned a degree in accounting in 1963 from the University of North Texas, Denton. In 1962, she married Edward Claunch, and together they raised two children. During their 57 years of marriage, they lived in Texas, Utah, New Jersey, Arizona, and Colorado, before settling in retirement in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Phyllis was known for her kind, generous, and gentle nature and developed lasting friendships wherever she went. She had a passion for quilting and, since 1983, made nearly 200 quilts. Her quilts can be found among the prized possessions of her family and the families of her many friends. Phyllis was an active Hospice volunteer for over 25 years in Arizona, Colorado, and South Dakota. Phyllis was preceded in death by her father Roy, and her mother, Norma. She is survived by her husband Ed, their two children, Karen (Jamie) and Scott (Lynn), her sister Darleen, five grand children, and two great grand children. A private family graveside gathering will be held at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder, Colorado. A public Celebration of Life gathering for her family and friends will be held at the Community House on the grounds of the Colorado Chautauqua in Boulder on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2pm. The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff and volunteers of the Hospice House of the Hills for their loving care and concern for Phyllis and the family during her stay with them, and asks that anyone wishing to make a donation consider making it to: Hospice House of the Hills, 224 Elk Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019