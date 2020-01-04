|
Phyllis Ann Kaplan (Kamins) was born April 7, 1941 in Bismarck, North Dakota and died peacefully on December 10 among family in Boulder, where she had had a home since 1972. A brilliant and enthusiastic student, she acted in and directed plays in college and graduated from USC in comparative literature, Phi Beta Kappa. She was a librarian, a gifted attorney and mediator, and an activist for social justice. She practiced family law in Boulder, where she was quickly recognized for outstanding service. She hiked and backpacked in the mountains, made pottery, and travelled widely, living for periods in Germany, Greece and Finland. Most important, she was strikingly generous, empathetic and loving. She is survived by her husband Stewart Guthrie, sisters Claire Ellis and Judy Goldstein, many cousins, nephews and nieces, and a wide circle of good friends, among them Julie Steel, Doug Cosper, Lynn Malkinson, Stewart's brother and sisters, and Teena Rachelli.
