Long-time Boulder community activist, volunteer, and homemaker Phyllis Olson died June 15, 2020, of natural causes at age 96. Loved by all who met her, she is fondly remembered as a vivacious, warm, friendly, welcoming, elegant woman. She was born Jan. 28, 1924 to Hobart Allen Heald and Marion Wealthee Knowles Heald in New Milford, Connecticut. She grew up in various locations in New England and graduated from Montpelier (Vermont) High School in 1941. In 1946, Phyllis married Roger H. Olson, a captain in the U.S. Air Force. They were stationed in numerous locations before settling in Boulder in 1964. The couple had five children. She was always actively engaged in the community, no matter where she lived, from student council service in high school through her final years at The Peaks assisted living facility in Lafayette, Colo. Phyllis became a member of Historic Boulder, Inc. from its earliest days in the 1970s, eventually serving as president and chairwoman of the annual Historic Homes for the Holidays fundraiser. One of her proudest accomplishments was leading the charge to save the Alan Faus Heritage House in downtown Boulder from being bulldozed and turned into a parking lot. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church Boulder, where she served as president of the board of trustees and church hostess. Phyllis was active in the creation of Attention Homes and belonged to the Boulder Council for International Visitors. Both she and Roger were regular letter writers to the Daily Camera for many years. In 1983, she turned her home into a bed and breakfast, serving as a delightful hostess for her many returning customers. In 1998, Phyllis received the Spunky Woman Award for her contributions to the Boulder community. She is survived by her children, Stephen Olson of Aurora, Barbara Olson of Boulder, Christine Olson of Northampton, Mass., James Olson of Weatherford, Okla. and Richard Olson of Wheat Ridge; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger; grandson Bradley Olson; sister Jean Ireland; and brother Richard Heald. A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Attention Homes at attentionhome.org or 1440 Pine St., Suite B, Boulder, CO 80302. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store