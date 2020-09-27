1/1
Phyllis Plehaty
1920 - 2020
Phyllis Plehaty of Erie, Colorado, passed away quietly in her sleep August 22, 2020, with her son Carl by her side. She was 99 years and 9 months old, just shy of gaining "official antique status" as she always used to say.Born on November 28, 1920 in New York City, NY, she was the daughter of Aaron Neumann and Lillian Nagel Neumann. She married Carl W. Plehaty Jr. on Oct. 28, 1942 in Scarsdale, NY. She was preceded in death by her daughter Gretchen in 1957, and husband Carl in 1995.Survivors include her son, Carl W. Plehaty III of Erie, CO, granddaughters Hannah, Molly, and Charlotte, and one of two brothers, Donald Neumann, of NYC.Phyllis was an artist, fashion designer, and expert seamstress. She was an avid collector and dealer of antiques in Connecticut, and after moving to Boulder, Colorado Phyllis was an active member of the Boulder Museum of History and served for many years as Curator of Costumes. The collection was named in her honor. She attended The Principia School in St. Louis, MO, and Parsons School of Design in NYC.Cremation has been handled by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, CO, and inurnment is in the family plot at Lake View Cemetery, New Canaan, CT.Memorial contributions may be made to the Boulder Museum of History, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80301, or the Erie Historical Society, 11611 Jasper Rd, Erie, CO 80516.

Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
