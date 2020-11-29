Raili Elizabeth Filion died Nov. 23, 2020, in a tragic hiking accident. She was 49. Raili was born Feb. 5, 1971 to Dale and Maureen Mood in Boulder. Raili was a vibrant, loving, and positive force. Anyone who met her remembers her effervescent energy, radiant warmth, constant smile, and sparkling blue eyes. Raili was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was valued so highly by so many that her loss is felt profoundly. Blessed with myriad talents and skills, Raili excelled at everything she did. The job she valued most, however, was being a mother. Her children, Tanner, Luc, and Summers, were the center of her universe. They were her passion. Raili worked tirelessly to ensure their lives were filled with joy, love, peace, and respect. Family, including her large extended one, was paramount in her life. Raili married Scott Joseph Filion on August 11, 1996 in a beautiful ceremony in Beaver Creek, Colorado. They were married 24 years, and their lives were filled with much love, adventure, travel, and family time. They lived in Louisville, Colorado, amidst a caring, fun, and active community. For several years, they owned a condo in Winter Park, which gave their family many great mountain memories. Raili joyfully spent her childhood summers splashing and playing at the Meadows Club. It was like a second home and a close-knit tribe. She was thrilled that her own children also experienced the happiness of being a Meadows "beaver." Like Raili, they competed on swim team, cheered their teammates on during the toughest of races, and built lasting friendships. Raili was an amazing athlete, from her childhood success in gymnastics and swimming, to impressive adult accomplishments in running, cycling, and triathlon. She also loved all kinds of outdoor adventures: skiing, snowboarding, hiking, mountain biking, scuba diving, and hut trips. As a cheerleader at CU, she wowed the crowd with her gymnastic skills. Raili was also involved in the arts. She was an enthusiastic audience member of The Boulder Dinner Theater, and as a young girl, she performed in several shows there. As an adult, she proudly watched her daughter, niece, and nephew in productions on the same stage. No school, team, or club connected to the Filions would have been the same without Raili. She was a dedicated, perennial volunteer, spending countless hours helping in classrooms, at events, and working behind the scenes to make things happen. When others would decline a volunteer spot, Raili always stepped up to take the job. She was reliable, capable, and fun to work with. Raili earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and a teaching certificate from the University of Colorado. She traveled to Europe several times, making lifetime friendships. After working in guest services for the Colorado Rockies, followed by a short stint in high-tech, she left corporate work to raise her family. Raili was kind, generous, and grateful. Many relied on her as a good listener and someone who would always bring good cheer. Raili never missed a birthday, anniversary, or celebratory moment of family members or close friends. People often received hand-written cards from Raili on their special day. Thank you notes, of course, were written thoughtfully from her heart. Raili is survived by her husband Scott; her three children, Tanner, Luc, and Summers; her father Dale; her four siblings, Shawn Mood (Eileen); Kelly Fano (Ron); Shane Mood (Debbie); and Corey Mood (Brynn); and 15 nieces and nephews: Aidan, Evie, Maeve, and Liam (Shawn), Lindsey, Brooklyn, Nick, Breyden, and Trenton (Kelly), Keenan, Quinn and Avery (Shane), and August, Callan, and Monty (Corey). Raili was preceded in death by her mother Maureen. Raili was a bright light in every life she touched. Now she is a bright star shining down on all of us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mother House, P.O. Box 19589, Boulder, CO 80308. Please take advantage of the "in memory of" option. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

