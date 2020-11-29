1/1
Raili Filion
1971 - 2020
Raili Elizabeth Filion died Nov. 23, 2020, in a tragic hiking accident. She was 49. Raili was born Feb. 5, 1971 to Dale and Maureen Mood in Boulder. Raili was a vibrant, loving, and positive force. Anyone who met her remembers her effervescent energy, radiant warmth, constant smile, and sparkling blue eyes. Raili was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was valued so highly by so many that her loss is felt profoundly. Blessed with myriad talents and skills, Raili excelled at everything she did. The job she valued most, however, was being a mother. Her children, Tanner, Luc, and Summers, were the center of her universe. They were her passion. Raili worked tirelessly to ensure their lives were filled with joy, love, peace, and respect. Family, including her large extended one, was paramount in her life. Raili married Scott Joseph Filion on August 11, 1996 in a beautiful ceremony in Beaver Creek, Colorado. They were married 24 years, and their lives were filled with much love, adventure, travel, and family time. They lived in Louisville, Colorado, amidst a caring, fun, and active community. For several years, they owned a condo in Winter Park, which gave their family many great mountain memories. Raili joyfully spent her childhood summers splashing and playing at the Meadows Club. It was like a second home and a close-knit tribe. She was thrilled that her own children also experienced the happiness of being a Meadows "beaver." Like Raili, they competed on swim team, cheered their teammates on during the toughest of races, and built lasting friendships. Raili was an amazing athlete, from her childhood success in gymnastics and swimming, to impressive adult accomplishments in running, cycling, and triathlon. She also loved all kinds of outdoor adventures: skiing, snowboarding, hiking, mountain biking, scuba diving, and hut trips. As a cheerleader at CU, she wowed the crowd with her gymnastic skills. Raili was also involved in the arts. She was an enthusiastic audience member of The Boulder Dinner Theater, and as a young girl, she performed in several shows there. As an adult, she proudly watched her daughter, niece, and nephew in productions on the same stage. No school, team, or club connected to the Filions would have been the same without Raili. She was a dedicated, perennial volunteer, spending countless hours helping in classrooms, at events, and working behind the scenes to make things happen. When others would decline a volunteer spot, Raili always stepped up to take the job. She was reliable, capable, and fun to work with. Raili earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and a teaching certificate from the University of Colorado. She traveled to Europe several times, making lifetime friendships. After working in guest services for the Colorado Rockies, followed by a short stint in high-tech, she left corporate work to raise her family. Raili was kind, generous, and grateful. Many relied on her as a good listener and someone who would always bring good cheer. Raili never missed a birthday, anniversary, or celebratory moment of family members or close friends. People often received hand-written cards from Raili on their special day. Thank you notes, of course, were written thoughtfully from her heart. Raili is survived by her husband Scott; her three children, Tanner, Luc, and Summers; her father Dale; her four siblings, Shawn Mood (Eileen); Kelly Fano (Ron); Shane Mood (Debbie); and Corey Mood (Brynn); and 15 nieces and nephews: Aidan, Evie, Maeve, and Liam (Shawn), Lindsey, Brooklyn, Nick, Breyden, and Trenton (Kelly), Keenan, Quinn and Avery (Shane), and August, Callan, and Monty (Corey). Raili was preceded in death by her mother Maureen. Raili was a bright light in every life she touched. Now she is a bright star shining down on all of us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mother House, P.O. Box 19589, Boulder, CO 80308. Please take advantage of the "in memory of" option. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 29, 2020.
4 entries
November 28, 2020
Raili was such a positive force with a can-do spirt and that laugh and amazing smile; the Meadows will not be the same without her. I remember that she consistently gave her time to the Meadows Swim Team, whether it was stroke judging, serving up food at the potluck, or timing at the League Finals pool. One summer she arranged an order for Miss Magoo spirit skirts , and for years later we'd laugh and wear our Meadows Green patterned skirts to the home meets - Raili made that happen for us. On more that one occasion, Raili and Scott spontaneously helped me by giving my kids a ride back to the Meadows from Water World, or Hotshot or Pentathlon. Her work ethic was inspiring, both for adults and the young athletes who could see such a dedicated competitor getting her laps in at the very pool where they were competing. As inspiring as she was, she was also generous with her time, and so kind and enthusiastic in her nature. She consistently had encouraging words for kids on the swim team. Often, my own kids would come home to tell me "Tanner's mom said..." or "Summer's mom said..." or "Luc's mom said..." , to check in with them, or to notice that they dropped time or finished well in a race. They all really liked her so much and enjoyed any time they spent with her. And so did I. Raili was such a special person, and our entire family is so much better for having known her. Our hearts go out to the extended Mood family for this tragic loss. Rest in Peace, Raili. We will always remember your bright, shining light.
The Katnik Family
Friend
November 28, 2020
Raili was an amazing person & someone I looked up to, growing up on the Meadows Swim Team! With loving memories, we send our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Raili’s husband, children and the entire Mood family.
Sincerely,
Adrienne Grover Hillary and the rest of the Grover family.
Adrienne Grover Hillary
Friend
November 28, 2020
Desiree Slavick
November 28, 2020
The Cabral family sends their deepest condolences! The entire Mood and Fillion family in are in our thoughts and prayers.
Becky Cabral
Acquaintance
