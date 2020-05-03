Ralph Arleigh Burke was born on July 22nd, 1935 and died April 29th, 2020 in his home in Boulder, CO. He was 84 years old. Ralph was born in Longmont, CO to Victor and Marian Burke. After his birth, his family moved to Boulder, CO and Ralph never left. During his adult life he lived only a mile from where he grew up. When Ralph was younger he would herd cows up and down Baseline Road. He graduated from Boulder High School in 1953 then went to CSU, at the time Colorado A & M, for two years. Ralph was married to Judy Griffith for 5 years, after which he married Verna Lee Cox. Verna and Ralph were wed on September 3rd, 1960 in Boulder. He worked for the Boulder Valley School District driving buses and as their tire mechanic for 25 years. Ralph then drove a dump truck for 15 years at Lee Hill Peat. Ralph spent his free time helping with the Boulder Scout Troop for the handicapped as well as volunteering for the MDA (Muscular Distrophy Association) Telethon for several years. He enjoyed playing the bagpipes, reading naval history, going to Scottish festivals, working with his hands, and spending time with his family and friends. He always had a story to tell. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and son, Billy Burke, all of Boulder, CO. He is survived by his wife, Verna, his daughter MaryAnn Burke of Boulder, CO; son Joe (Debbie) Burke of Chiefland, FL; daughter Jessie (Hal) Shepherd of Fraiser, AK; grandson Shawn of AK; great granddaughter Winter Lynn of Seattle, WA; great granddaughter Dotty of Tuscan, AZ; brother Ernie (Mary Lou) Burke of Creston, IA; brother Charley (Julia) Burke of Cheyenne, WY; and several cousins and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Distrophy Association (MDA) at www.mda.org, The Boulder Humane Society at www.boulderhumane.org, or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 3, 2020.