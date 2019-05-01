Home

Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Randal Niendorff Obituary
Randy Niendorff went home to be with his Lord on April 23, 2019. Randy was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 16 th , 1950. He was the son of Gordon Niendorff and Virginia Williamson Niendorff. He married Kathy Rogers on June 15,1985 in Boulder, Colorado. Randy was a graduate of Baylor University. He began his 35-year Telecommunications career with Southwestern Bell in San Antonio, Texas as a Senior Service Consultant. In 1978 he moved to Boulder, Colorado to work in Business Marketing at Mountain Bell. He subsequently worked at AT&T, Lucent and Avaya before retiring as a Communications Director for Cisco Systems in 2009. Randy was an avid music lover and collector as well as an accomplished musician himself. He began collecting vinyl records when he was 16 and it continued to be his lifelong passion. Some of his happiest days were spent rummaging around thrift shops looking for his next great find, you never knew what he would come home with. His other passions were baseball and softball. Randy had many happy hours playing co-rec softball in Boulder with The Clone Rangers. Randy made friends wherever he went, he was so easy to talk with and lots of fun. He had a great sense of humor and loved "giving people the business", especially when they gave it right back to him. He could tell wonderfully funny stories. He was kind and caring and made the world a little brighter for the rest of us. Randy is survived by his wife, Kathy. Mother, Virginia Niendorff of San Antonio, Texas. Mother-in-law, Betty Rogers, brother-in-law Fred Rogers (Johna), sister-in-law, Janet Sherba, nephews, Austin Sherba and Cody Porter, his family of lifelong friends and his Golden Retriever, Jax. He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Niendorff. Visitation will be at Darrell Howe Mortuary, Lafayette, Colorado on Wednesday, May 1 st from 6-9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Darrell Howe Mortuary on Thursday, May 2 nd at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Lafayette Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies in Arvada, or any animal rescue/sanctuary of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 1, 2019
