|
|
Randall Kevin Szarmach (Randy), 65, passed away on October 17th, 2019 in Longmont, CO, to be reunited with God. Randy was born on April 27th, 1954 in Hammond, IN to Raymond and Bertha (Betty) Szarmach (Lukas). He was their second of three sons. Randy grew up in Cedar Lake, IN, where both his parents enjoyed gardening and having a farmette. He grew tomatoes and vegetables with his brothers and sold them at a roadside stand. He grew up a Hoosier and his love of basketball lasted his whole life. He played basketball and football in high school and throughout his life. In 1972, at the age of 18, Randy moved to Boulder Colorado. He worked with his Uncle Norbert Lukas for Burger King into the mid 80's. Additionally Randy worked with Gasamat Oil Corp from the mid 80's to the early 2000's. He loved the outdoors of Colorado, skiing, hiking, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed coaching girls and boys basketball at Sacred Heart of Jesus School for over 20 years. Randy was married to Suzanne Cooper for 10 years. They had two children, Dana Ray (Szarmach), and Daniel Szarmach. He was married to Mary Szarmach (Gallagher) for 16 years. They had two children, Jacqueline and Joseph Szarmach. Randy was very proud of his children and grandson, never missing an opportunity to talk about their achievements and interests. Randy loved to watch his children play sports and loved taking his grandson Clayton fishing. Randy loved to travel and loved to tell stories about his life. Randy spent the last part of his life at Applewood Living Center, in Longmont Colorado where he made many friends and was cared for by their loving staff. Randy was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ray and Betty Szarmach, and many Aunts and Uncles. Randy is survived by his four children Dana (George) Ray, Daniel, Jacqueline and Joseph Szarmach, grandson Clayton Ray, his ex-wives, Suzanne Cooper, and Mary Szarmach (Gallagher), his two brothers, Ray and Robert Szarmach, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donations may be made to The Sacred Heart of Jesus School Foundation - Nancy Gallagher Scholarship Fund. There will be a private family Mass.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 27, 2019