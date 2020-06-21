Randle Olsen

Randy Olsen, age 73, passed away on June 4th in Boulder. He was born in Tacoma, Washington to Phyllis and Robert Olsen. He grew up in San Francisco, California, and considered it his home. He received both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California Berkeley, and he worked with the United States Geological Survey as a Senior Scientist and Executive for over 40 years. In 2020, he earned an outstanding technical achievement award from the American Society for Photogrammetry! Randy married his wife, Kate Guthrie, in San Francisco and together they adopted three children. When he wasn't working, he loved to spend time outdoors with his family and was a master gardener. He is survived by his wife Kate Guthrie, children Rachel, Michael, and Laurel Olsen, and grandchildren Andrew Olsen-April and Teddy Horen. Contributions in Randle's memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy in honor of his deep love for the earth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store