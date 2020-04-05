|
Ranjan R. Ford, of Thornton, passed away on March 22. 2020. Ranjan was born on July 21, 1971 in Boulder to Mike and Kusuma Ford. Ranjan was a Denver Police Officer. He enjoyed riding Harley's, golf, tailgating at C.U. games and spending time with his family and friends. Ranjan is survived by his daughter, Tiffani Paige Ford Martinez; brother, Janaka Ford; and grandchildren Penelope Kate Martinez and Madelyn Belle Martinez. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 5, 2020