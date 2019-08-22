|
|
Ray H. Ingrim, a 50-year resident of Boulder County, a retired printer for The Boulder Daily Camera died, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Legacy Senior Living in Lafayette. He was 94. Private family services will be held. Ray was born on April 10, 1925 to John F. and Mable M. (Tharp) Ingrim of Shenandoah, IA. Ray entered heaven and met his Lord and Savior. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed. Survivors; son, Dennis R. (Niki) Ingrim of Broomfield; daughter, Connie J. (Allen) Schulte of Erie; Ray also leaves behind six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Warrene in 2017.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 22, 2019