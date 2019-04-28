|
|
Ray Hauser died March 31, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado at the age of 91. Ever the optimist, he thought he had 10 times the remaining days that his doctor gave him. Ray was known as a prolific inventor with 31 patents in the fields of polymeric materials and medical/cosmetic products. Early in his career he worked for the Connecticut Hard Rubber Company and for Martin Marietta. He was an entrepreneur, helping to found several companies, notably Hauser Laboratories, Hauser Chemical Research and SatisPHARMA. The first of these was a partnership with his wife, Connie, a Civil Engineer, in 1961. Ray was the third of seven children in Litchfield, Illinois. He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Yale University, and received his PhD from the University of Colorado. He was drafted twice into the Armed Services and the GI bill twice helped pay for schooling. Ray received recognition as a University of Colorado Outstanding Engineering Alumnus. He was a Fellow of the American Society for the Advancement of Science, the Society of Plastic Engineers, and the Society for Materials and Process Engineering. Ray was active in St. Andrew Presbyterian and in First Presbyterian Churches in Boulder. Ray's faith was core to the way he lived his life. He worked hard and gave back to society and God's work. He was quick to lend a hand and to mentor others. Music was his favorite avocation and gardening was his second. He enjoyed board and card games and taught his kids to play bridge at an early age. Ray and Connie were married in Norristown, Pennsylvania in 1951. They shared a life passion for camping, tackling engineering problems, and providing opportunities for others. Ray is survived by his wife, six siblings, four children, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Boulder. Charitable contributions to Highlands Camp in Allenspark, CO, the College of Engineering at CU Boulder, or the Salvation Army are suggested.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 28, 2019