Ray Ola Key, formerly of Boulder, died November 27, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Ray, as she was known, was married to Robert E. (Bob) Key former Director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Boulder. They celebrated 61 years together on June 6, 2020. Daughter of Raymond and Veola Schneider of Junction, Texas, Ray was born May 28, 1936. She was a member of the Junction High School band where she won multiple awards as an alto saxaphonist. She attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, was a member of the marching band and earned a bachelor's degree in music. As a member of the university chorus, she met her future husband Robert. A treasured memory was appearing on the Ed Sullivan show in New York City as a member of the Texas Tech choir.She had a beautiful soprano voice. She and Robert moved to Boulder from Mesquite, Texas in 1968 and resided here 24 years before moving to Tucson. They loved their home in the Devil's Thumb area. She assisted Robert in his business activities in Boulder and later served as assistant to the Undergraduate Dean of the College of Business at the University of Colorado. She and Robert toured Europe and the British Isles several times. Their favorite city was London. They were great fans of the band Chicago, attending some 18 of their concerts over the years. Favorite times were meeting band members on two occasions after concerts. Ray is survived by husband Robert, son Elliott Key of Boulder, daughter Karla Bullock, son-in-law Dr. John Bullock, grandchildren George and Elizabeth Bullock all of Denver, sister Mona Lawrence and brother-in-law E.M. Lawrence of Georgetown, Texas, brother Ennis Schneider of Junction, Texas, aunt Jeneva Bryant of Junction, Texas, sister-in-law Carolyn Eaks and her husband Jim Eaks, and nephews Eric Eaks, Todd Britton and Greg Britton. A memorial service will be conducted when a pandemic vaccine becomes available with interment of ashes in the Columbarium of Christ the King Episcopal Church in Tucson. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.