Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
Ray Rockafellow Obituary
Ray Rockafellow, 79, passed away at his Frederick, CO home on October 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by Judy, his wife of 58 years. Ray was a firefighter for 7 years in Rapid City, but spent most of his adult life with his family in Boulder, CO. There, he worked at Boulder-Denver Truck line, managed The Broken Drum Tavern and opened Ray's Pub (1982-1996). He was an avid CU fan, holding football season tickets for 27 years. He also loved playing cards, and watching westerns. The family wishes his death had more dignity, but know he is back with his beloved, no longer in pain, and finally at peace. He is survived by his three children, Rocky Rockafellow (Michele), Joyce Hoffman (Bill), Janet Kuseski (Rusty), his 3 grandchildren, Will Hoffman (Katie), Narcelle Sanchez (Pete), and Korey Rockafellow, 5 great grandkids and 2 great-great grandkids. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Frederick-Firestone Firefighters for Safety, PO Box 317, Frederick, CO 80530. A celebration of life will be held November 15, 2019 at 2pm at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, CO 80301.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 7, 2019
