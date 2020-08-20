Raymond Charles Cornell of Longmont, CO passed away on July 13th 2020. Ray was born November 22, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond Peter and Elaine Cornell. The family moved to Salina, Colorado when Ray entered High School at Boulder High. It was there he met his "darling" Patricia Schadegg. After graduating high school, they married on February 14, 1949 and were together for 67 wonderful years until her death In 2016. During the Korean War Ray joined the Air Force and was stationed in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. After his time in the service the couple returned to Boulder where Ray worked for Bob Johnson, insulating houses in many Colorado mountain towns. His next endeavor was to use the leathercraft skill he began during high school, making hand tooled leather belts and purses, to start Cornell Leathercraft where he created custom leather items including saddles and CU Boulder's first harness for buffalo "Ralphie". During this same time Ray also worked braiding rawhide for Rollie Leonard who founded the Boulder Pow Wow Rodeo. They hand braided items for most of the large western stores in the greater Denver area. In 1968, as an offshoot of his leather business, Ray purchased the Denver Buckle Co. It became R & R Buckles, where he and his son created custom silver items for customers around the world. R & R Buckles is now in it's 52nd year of business. Ray retired at the age of 80 to enjoy time with his wife Patsy. At 21 Ray became a member of the Boulder Elks Lodge and was a proud member until his death. Besides working on numerous committees over the years, he also was an officer and Past Exalted Ruler. He enjoyed going to ritual contests, conventions, and ran bingo for the Elks club for twenty-five years. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Raymond P and Elaine Cornell, daughter Debbie Cornell (Sugarfoot), wife Patricia Cornell, sister Marion Medley, and brother Robert A Cornell. He is survived by his son Raymond (Butch) Cornell and wife Cheryl, a daughter Karen Pilkington-Cook and husband Dave, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service has been planned for September 18th 11:00 AM at Crist Mortuary in Boulder. Internment will follow at Green Mountain Cemetery

