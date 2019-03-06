|
|
Rebecca (Becky) Lyn James was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on March 25, 1964. She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on February 27, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado. Becky was the daughter of Sheila A. (Cater) and Michael P. Ryan. She grew up in Louisville, Colorado, graduated with the class of 1982 at Centaurus High School in Lafayette, Colorado. She worked for Storage Tech from 1982 until 2001. On November 21, 1987, Becky was united in marriage to Floyd Sebastian James in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Emily and Caitlin. After working 19 years at Storage Tech, Becky worked at New Horizons Dental Lab in Broomfield for the next 14 years. Becky enjoyed baking, especially sweets. She liked to cross stitch, read, listen to music and her favorite morning treat was a Starbucks coffee. She was a swim team coach at Centaurus High School and shared her beautiful voice in the St. Louis Church Choir. Nobody was a stranger to Becky; when you spoke with Becky, even for a short time, you felt as if you had known her a long time. She had the kindest heart to everyone she was around. Her most precious time was the time she spent with her family and especially her three blessings, her grandchildren Ryder, Harper, and Everly. Becky is survived by her loving husband Floyd, of their home in Longmont. Her daughters Emily James of Broomfield, and Caitlin James and her husband Aaron Madtson of Glenrock, Wyoming. She is also survived by her parents Mike and Sheila Ryan of Louisville, her siblings Lori Tubaya and her husband Lorenzo of Louisville, Jeffrey Ryan and his fiancée Renee Brinkley of Denver, and Wendy King and her husband Graham of Superior. Also surviving are her three blessings Ryder Perovich, Harper Madtson, and Everly Madtson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, Colorado. A rosary will be said at 9:30 AM, prior to the mass. There will be a private family service at Louisville cemetery, followed by a reception at the Louisville Elks Club. Becky's favorite color was purple. In honor of Becky, her family asks that everyone attending her service please wear purple. Donations may be made in Becky's name to the Hope Cancer Center in Longmont. Friends may share condolences with the family online at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 6, 2019