Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca James


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca James Obituary
Rebecca (Becky) Lyn James was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on March 25, 1964. She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on February 27, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado. Becky was the daughter of Sheila A. (Cater) and Michael P. Ryan. She grew up in Louisville, Colorado, graduated with the class of 1982 at Centaurus High School in Lafayette, Colorado. She worked for Storage Tech from 1982 until 2001. On November 21, 1987, Becky was united in marriage to Floyd Sebastian James in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Emily and Caitlin. After working 19 years at Storage Tech, Becky worked at New Horizons Dental Lab in Broomfield for the next 14 years. Becky enjoyed baking, especially sweets. She liked to cross stitch, read, listen to music and her favorite morning treat was a Starbucks coffee. She was a swim team coach at Centaurus High School and shared her beautiful voice in the St. Louis Church Choir. Nobody was a stranger to Becky; when you spoke with Becky, even for a short time, you felt as if you had known her a long time. She had the kindest heart to everyone she was around. Her most precious time was the time she spent with her family and especially her three blessings, her grandchildren Ryder, Harper, and Everly. Becky is survived by her loving husband Floyd, of their home in Longmont. Her daughters Emily James of Broomfield, and Caitlin James and her husband Aaron Madtson of Glenrock, Wyoming. She is also survived by her parents Mike and Sheila Ryan of Louisville, her siblings Lori Tubaya and her husband Lorenzo of Louisville, Jeffrey Ryan and his fiancée Renee Brinkley of Denver, and Wendy King and her husband Graham of Superior. Also surviving are her three blessings Ryder Perovich, Harper Madtson, and Everly Madtson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, Colorado. A rosary will be said at 9:30 AM, prior to the mass. There will be a private family service at Louisville cemetery, followed by a reception at the Louisville Elks Club. Becky's favorite color was purple. In honor of Becky, her family asks that everyone attending her service please wear purple. Donations may be made in Becky's name to the Hope Cancer Center in Longmont. Friends may share condolences with the family online at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now