Rebecca (Becky) Marsha Ostgaard, 79, passed away in her home in Boulder, CO on October 24, 2020. Becky was born May 29, 1941, in Boulder, Colorado to Elizabeth and Harlan (Shine) Owen, both deceased. During High School Becky worked at Owen's Sandwich Shop her family's restaurant on the Hill. After college Becky taught history, geography, and language arts in the Boulder Valley School District for 25 years before becoming an Administrator for 12 years. She served her last 4 years as Principal at Louisville Middle School. She retired in 2000. Her 37 years in teaching and administration touched thousands of young lives which meant the world to her. Becky was married to Bill Crowder for 20 years, was divorced for 2, then married Steve Ostgaard in 1984. Becky and Steve enjoyed 29 years together before Steve's passing in 2013. Most important to Becky was family. She never missed an event, whether it was school plays, soccer matches, basketball games, swim meets and ice-skating competitions. Becky was a huge fan of her hometown Colorado Buffaloes. She also served as committee member for the Boulder High School Class of 1959. She enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets, stuffed bears of all kinds, and western art. She leaves behind her brother Bob; nephews Randy (wife Julie) and Tim Owen, and grand-niece Katie Owen. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic and the state & local gathering limitations in force, the family has decided against an in-person memorial service and in the spirit of Becky's long-standing support of the University of Colorado Athletics ask that you donate to CU's Student-Athlete Excellence Fund for "The ONE" campaign at this link: http://buffs.me/ONE in her name.

