Richard Arthur Jones of Boulder died on Sunday, May 12, at home from complications of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). He was 76.
Richard was born on Sept. 3, 1942, in McAlester, Oklahoma, the son of Charles Thompson Jones and Irene Payne Jones. His father was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and Richard first met his father when his dad returned to the U.S. in 1945.
The family, including Richard's older brother Doug, moved to Casper, Wyoming, where their father worked as a petroleum geologist. Eventually the family moved to Tulsa, where Richard started school. His family enjoyed many summer trips to Lake City, Colorado, where Richard got his introduction to the mountains.
During his senior year at Thomas Edison High School and at the suggestion of his math teacher, Richard began taking courses at the University of Tulsa and he never graduated from high school. He liked to note that he was a high school dropout with bachelor's and master's degrees.
After a year at Tulsa University, Richard transferred to Stanford University. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Stanford in 1963.
He drove into Boulder on his 21st birthday, Sept. 3, 1963, to start graduate school at the University of Colorado, and Boulder was his home for the rest of his life. He received an M.A. in math from CU in 1966 and completed credits toward a Ph.D.
While a graduate student at CU, he met Carolyn Allen when they both worked for the yearbook. They were married in 1965 and divorced four years later.
Richard taught math at Kent School in Denver and commuted on the Boulder Turnpike. He recalled driving one morning to the toll booth, paying his toll, and on the return trip the toll booths had been removed because the highway project had been paid for. He also was a teaching assistant while in graduate school.
He was hired in 1970 by CU to assist the Colorado highway department. At that time the university had one of the only mainframe computers and state agencies could contract with CU for computing services. Richard wrote the software code for use in designing highways through the mountains, including the elevated bridges over Vail Pass and in Glenwood Canyon. The highway department still uses the code he wrote.
Richard was hired permanently by the computing services department at CU, and he managed a variety of divisions for academic computing during his career, including super-computing, computer labs for engineering and physics, and UNIX ops. He was a key professional in establishing CU's role in the development of the internet. He retired from CU in 2000.
Richard became active in the Boulder folk-dancing community in the early 1970s. He met Alice Schaedla through folk-dancing and they were members of a performing group. They married in 1971 and had a daughter and son. They divorced in 1981.
Richard was a 40-year-plus member of the Colorado Mountain Club and served as Boulder Group chair and as CMC state president. He was an experienced mountaineer, and among other expeditions summited Huascaran in 1981, at 22,205 feet the tallest peak in Peru. He climbed many of Colorado's 14-ers and was a leader on many CMC hiking and ski trips. For more than 48 years, he liked nothing better than putting his cross-country skis in the car and heading to Brainard Lake for a day of skiing and a visit to the CMC cabin at the lake. In the past several years, he was the "volt meister" for the cabin and managed the photo-voltaic light system.
In 1984 he met Susan Barney when she became a tenant at one his rental properties. They did not start dating until Susan moved out three years later. They were married on May 14, 1988, in Boulder.
Richard owned a total of five Volkswagen buses over the years. After he retired from CU, he purchased a VW Syncro Westfalia camper and took many trips to Utah and elsewhere, exploring 4W-drive roads and investigating cultural history. Some of the trips he did solo, some with Susan and family, and some with close friends made through the VW camping community. He also took up mountain biking and rode the Monarch Crest route for his 65th and 70th birthdays.
Richard enjoyed celebrating, especially milestones such as graduations, anniversaries, birthdays and holidays. He hosted an annual eggnog party for many years. He was known for his dry wit, pragmatism and intelligence. He was a listener and an observer, a true intellectual and serious reader from Montaigne to Thoreau to Durrell. He shared his joie de vivre with many long-standing close friends. He was a devoted family man and is sorely missed.
Richard was diagnosed with ALS in December 2018 and faced his increasing disability with grace and courage.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Barney Jones of Boulder; his daughter, Kathryn Jones Grosscup and her husband Scott of Glenwood Springs; his son Peter Nicholas Jones and his wife Tara of Lakewood; three grandsons, William, Nathan and Ryan Grosscup; two nieces, Gretchen Jones of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Julia Jones of Kittredge and their families; sister-daughter Zoe Mohr of Northglenn; and his former wives, Carolyn Zeiger and Alice Shaw. He was preceded in death by his brother Douglas P. Jones in 2011 and by his parents.
A burial was held on May 17 at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 3 p.m. at Unity of Boulder Church, 2855 Folsom St. in Boulder. A reception will be held at the church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's honor to: The Colorado Mountain Club, Boulder Group, P.O. Box 3777, Boulder, CO 80307-3777; or to the ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter, 10855 Dover St., Suite 500, Westminster CO 80021.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 2, 2019