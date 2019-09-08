|
Richard Evans Blackmer (Dick), of Louisville, CO passed away on September 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Dick was born on May 8th, 1935 in Boulder Colorado to George Blackmer and Martha Hockaday. Dick attended Boulder schools and graduated from Boulder High School as a 3 sport letter in 1954. Dick Married Linda Baumgartner in 1955. They divorced in 1968. Dick started his career working as a Nurseryman at Nuzum's Nursery. He hosted a gardening radio program in Boulder for many years during his time at Nuzmun's. He also worked part time at Cox Lawnmower for most of his adult life. He rounded out his career as the Grounds Foreman at NIST for nearly 30 years. He is survived by three children, Debra Case of Spring Valley, CA, Zane Blackmer of Boulder, CO, and Elizabeth Blackmer of Superior, CO, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Kathie Blackmer Lake of Louisville, CO. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 11th at 10 AM at Cornerstone Church. 1190 S. Lashley Lane in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019