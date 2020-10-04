Richard Earl King was born in New Rochelle, New York on July 29, 1930. His early youth was spent in Scarsdale, New York. Due to Richard's "Dick's" asthma condition, Dick's family enrolled him in the Southern Arizona School for Boys in Tucson to complete his junior and senior years in high school. He attended the University of Colorado - Boulder (CU), where he met and married his first wife, Patricia McClelland. Dick graduated from CU in August 1954 with a degree in Sociology. They had two children, Catherine and Kenneth King. Dick met his current wife, Marilyn, through a singles group in Boulder, Colorado, at First Presbyterian Church. They were married on November 5, 1983 and had 37 wonderful years together. Dick had a diverse professional background. His first full-time job was at Public Service for 5 years. He was a taxi driver in Boulder while working on his Bachelor's degree and on his Masters in Personnel Management. He dabbled in sales, accounting, and career counseling. Dick's proudest career accomplishments was completing his studies of computer programming at age 50, winning a computer programming contest taking 1st Place for the State of Colorado In Data Processing II, and getting a job with the City of Boulder as a programmer. Dick's proudest civic accomplishment was working with a handicapped teenager as a paraprofessional. He was also a member of the Lions Club of Boulder, First Presbyterian Church of Boulder, and served in the National Guard of Colorado for ten years. Dick was known for his love of music. He shared his music talents with the Presbyterian Manor community where Dick and Marilyn were residents. Dick was also known for his skills at billiards and board games, and for his gentle manner, generosity, grace, and humor. Dick had deep love for his family and friends. And finally, Dick had an immense love for God and for His church. He went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 24, 2020. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Effie King, his siblings, Charles King and Alice Hjelte, and his grandson Gregory King. He is survived by his wife Marilyn King, his son, Ken King, his daughter Cathy Brown, his adopted son, Dave King, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dick's Celebration of Life will be lived streamed. Please visit his personal memorial page greenwoodmyersfuneral.com for streaming details. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
in his honor.