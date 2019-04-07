|
Richard ("Dick") Matthews was born January 31, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on April 3, 2019 at Juniper Village in Louisville, Colorado. Dick was a proud Purdue Boilermaker (Boiler Up!) and graduated with his degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1955. It was at Purdue that he met the love of his life, Sally Wiese, and they married 63 years ago in Indianapolis. They started their married life in the Chicago area and raised two daughters. A Colorado resident since 1969, Dick and Sally moved from Clarendon Hills, Illinois to Boulder when Western Electric opened their facility here. Dick retired in 1989 and spent the next 11 years as a greeter and volunteer at Boulder Community Health. Dick is survived by his wife Sally of Louisville, daughters Susan (Steve) Hopkins and Sandy (George) Oxx, and the three grandchildren who were the light of his life. Megan (Cody) Croghan, Madison Moberg and Bill Oxx will miss their G-pa. At his request, there will be no services and his body donated to Colorado State Anatomical Board. If you wish to honor Dick, please donate to the Juniper Village Louisville employee fund in recognition of the outstanding care he received.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 7, 2019