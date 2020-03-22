Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mizrahi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Mizrahi


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Mizrahi Obituary
Richard (Richy) Mizrahi, 80, of Boulder, Colorado, passed away in his sleep early in the morning of March 2nd, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 22nd, 1939. Richy graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Physics, got his Master's degree in Engineering at Northeastern University, and was a member of the National Guard. He was married to Joyce (Tubbs) Mizrahi. Richy worked for Siemens and Storage Technology Corporation. As a young man he was an artist, with a focus on painting, and spent his life as an excellent cook. He drove with his family throughout much of the US, and Central and South America. He was survived by his wife, his children, Karen, Eric, Jonathan, Ross, and Stuart, and 7 grandchildren. A memorial service will take place in his honor, and will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for monetary donations to be sent to: Kidney Center of Longmont, Attention Chatty, 1960 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Suite A, Longmont CO, 80501.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -