Richard (Richy) Mizrahi, 80, of Boulder, Colorado, passed away in his sleep early in the morning of March 2nd, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 22nd, 1939. Richy graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Physics, got his Master's degree in Engineering at Northeastern University, and was a member of the National Guard. He was married to Joyce (Tubbs) Mizrahi. Richy worked for Siemens and Storage Technology Corporation. As a young man he was an artist, with a focus on painting, and spent his life as an excellent cook. He drove with his family throughout much of the US, and Central and South America. He was survived by his wife, his children, Karen, Eric, Jonathan, Ross, and Stuart, and 7 grandchildren. A memorial service will take place in his honor, and will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for monetary donations to be sent to: Kidney Center of Longmont, Attention Chatty, 1960 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Suite A, Longmont CO, 80501.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 22, 2020